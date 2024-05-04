Children with disabilities to get boost with new learning framework

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

Kampala - The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has developed a framework aimed at improving the educational outcomes of children with special needs. This comes after years of concern by the Ministry of Education regarding the low performance of these students in national exams.

The framework, now a booklet, is intended for adoption by the Ministry of Education and implemented nationwide. It follows a directive by Education Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni who called for solutions to address the achievement gap.

“Let us ensure every Ugandan learner thrives in an inclusive learning environment,” said Chris Ninsiima, Director of Programmes at NUDIPU. “Together, we can make this a reality.”

The Ministry acknowledges the lack of proper training for teachers. "Teachers aren't equipped to understand the challenges faced by some of their students," Charles Mugisa from the Ministry told NTV Uganda.

NUDIPU emphasizes inclusive learning, where students with and without disabilities can learn together with tailored support.

"The framework includes a teacher's guide focusing on skills and knowledge to handle learners with disabilities," Ninsiima explained to NTV Uganda. It also features resources like sign language and Braille instruction.

The framework prioritizes individual learning paces, allowing students to grasp concepts at their own rhythm.

"Self-paced learning allows children to learn at their own speed," said Carol Kavuma from the Uganda Institute of Teacher Education. "They may reach the same destination, but on a different timeline."

Sarah Bunoti, a lecturer at Kyambo University, elaborated, "We encourage planning individual activities based on a child's abilities. The framework also explores different learning styles to help teachers understand how children learn best."

NUDIPU is seeking government support for this initiative. Last year, only 208 students with special needs passed their national exams, with none achieving a first division.

This framework offers a promising path forward for Ugandan children with disabilities to reach their full potential.