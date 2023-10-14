Children who died after eating contaminated food to be buried

The families of two children who died of what is suspected to be food poisoning at school will bury them today. The Police are investigating the incident that happened at Makukuba Green Alias Trek primary school in Naggalama, Mukono districtf on 11th October. Andrew Kakumba who was in Primary Seven, and Victor Bongole are said to have been part of many children who ate chicken, sweet potatoes and rice brought to the school by a mother for her three children. The children shared the food with their friends, among who are the two deceased. 19 others were admitted in hospital or received treatment