Children's rights advocates call for government action at international conference

Children's rights organizations in Uganda are urging the government to prioritize issues of child torture and harassment at the upcoming International Children's Rights Conference in Bogota, Colombia. This call comes as Uganda prepares to participate in the inaugural global event, where crucial issues affecting children's rights worldwide will be addressed.

The Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, representing various civil society organizations, is pushing for key agenda items, including the funding and establishment of an integrated child protection system. The network emphasizes the urgent need to address the prevalence of child abuse and mistreatment, particularly highlighted in social media footage depicting parental abuse towards children.

Marjorie Sseruwo, Executive Director of Concern for the Girl Child, underscores the importance of consolidating voices from different districts to advocate effectively for government action. She emphasizes the need to ban corporal punishment in all settings, not just in schools as stipulated in the Children's Act Amendment of 2016.

Timothy Opobo, Executive Director of AfriChild Center Makerere, highlights the critical issue of sexual harassment and violence against children, calling for decisive measures to combat these challenges, including addressing the high rate of teenage pregnancies.

The organizations also stress the necessity of increased funding for the justice sector focusing on child rights protection, alongside the creation of a comprehensive child protection system to support victims of violence.

Damon Wamara, Executive Director of Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, emphasizes the broader societal issues contributing to violence against children, emphasizing the need for improved parenting and addressing domestic violence.

The final recommendations from the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network will be presented to the Ministry of Gender for further discussion and potential implementation, signaling a collaborative effort to safeguard children's rights and well-being in Uganda.