Childhood Cancer on the rise - Experts.

According to reports from the Uganda Cancer Institute, only this year they have so far received 600 children with cancer compared to the 500 cases, the whole of last year. Rose Nankinga, a senior paediatric oncology nurse at the Uganda Cancer Institute says some people are still having misconceptions for cancer as they relate it to witchcraft, which has led to an increase in cases. This was during a celebration of cancer survivors as well as those affected by cancer.