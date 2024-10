Child reunited with parents after kidnap is foiled

The police have reiterated their appeal to parents whose children have been kidnapped to immediately report to the nearest station for a quick rescue and recovery. This follows the successful arrest of one Geoffrey Kato, who is said to have kidnapped a 2-year-old child from the mother in Kireka, Kira Municipality, on Thursday this week. The recovered child has been handed over to the parents at the Central Police Station.