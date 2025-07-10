Chief Magistrate steps down from Kamoga land fraud case

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Her Worship Stella Maris Amabilis, has recused herself from overseeing the fraud case involving controversial land broker Muhamadi Kamoga, associated with the now-defunct Kamoga Properties Ltd.

Her withdrawal follows allegations by Kamoga—through his lawyers—that he had previously discussed the case with her via WhatsApp.

Tensions rose in court when the prosecution announced readiness to proceed. However, Kamoga’s lawyer, Brian Tindyebwa, objected, prompting Ms. Amabilis to call both legal teams into her chambers. After the closed-door meeting, she returned to the courtroom and formally recused herself from the case, forwarding the file to another magistrate.

"I have no interest in this matter. However, beyond damaging my name and integrity, the accused has previously filed a complaint against me with the Judicial Service Commission. Therefore, I hereby withdraw from handling the case," she stated before transferring it to Entebbe Senior Grade One Magistrate Edgar Tusiime Tibayeita.

Mr. Tibayeita has scheduled the next hearing for July 16, 2025.

Kamoga faces multiple charges, including forgery, obtaining registration by pretenses, uttering false documents, unlawful eviction, and malicious property damage. The charges stem from the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a 200-acre piece of land in Garuga-Bukaaya, Entebbe, Wakiso District, belonging to businessman Peter Bibangamba.