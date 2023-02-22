Charles Peter Mayiga calls for teaching of local languages

The Katikkiro of Buganda has called for the teaching of local languages in schools at both primary and secondary levels as a means of easing communication in day-to-day life due to the fact that many people still fail to understand and interpret the English language. The view of the Katikkiro came up as the Education Service Review Commission was receiving recommendations from the Buganda Kingdom on how education in Uganda can be enhanced.