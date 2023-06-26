Charges dropped for 17 Officials in iron sheets misappropriation case, sparking mixed reactions

The Director of Public Prosecutions announced on Saturday that she was dropping charges against 17 officials implicated in the misappropriation of iron sheets case files for lack of evidence. Some of the officials expected to have benefited from the DPP's decision include the vice president, Jessica Alupo, prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, speaker of Parliament Anita Among as well as finance Minister Matia Kasaija.However, this has attracted mixed reactions from the legal fraternity and anti-corruption activists.