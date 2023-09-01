Chaos erupts at Hoima EC center after candidate is blocked

Mayhem unfolded at the Hoima District Electoral Commission nomination center as candidates contending for district leadership positions faced a tumultuous nomination process. Chaos ensued when Susan Atuhura, one of the candidates, was denied nomination due to her late arrival. The brawl, lasting nearly an hour, was quelled by the intervention of police and UPDF soldiers. The nomination proceedings, conducted under the oversight of Hoima District Returning Officer Merab Kasande in Kitoba sub-county, concluded on Thursday with the successful nomination of five candidates.