Challenges Of crossing through Kalungu, Sembabule

District Leaders in Sembabule and Kalungu have advised government to allocate more money for road maintenance to ease pressure on the current alternative route, which passes through Mpigi - Kanoni - Sembabule - Villa Maria - Masaka. Sembabule district currently receives 700 Million shillings for roads, while Kalungu receives a paltry 450 million shillings annually.