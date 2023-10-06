Challenges in access to Sexual Reproductive Health services fuel teenage Pregnancies in Acholi

Limited access to sexual reproductive health services among young girls in the Acholi and West Nile sub-regions has exacerbated teenage pregnancy cases in the Acholi sub-region. According to local leaders, the unmet need for family planning awareness and sex education stands at approximately 39 percent. John Bosco Olum, the Amuru district Community Development Officer, says that despite the district experiencing a severe stockout of family planning supplies, most health facilities in the district lack the necessary facilities for children to access information on sexual reproductive health.