Chairperson relates some of KCCA valuation court’s challenges

With rapid urbanisation in various parts of the country, especially in the capital Kampala, one of the key areas that have registered visible growth is housing. However, this has brought several challenges including tax disputes between urban authorities and property owners. To address these issues, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) council established a statutory body called the Valuation Court. NTV engaged the court's chairperson Samuel Muyizzi to share progress since taking over from Wandera Ogalo last year.