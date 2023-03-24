Central bank reports further drop in inflation

The deputy bank of Uganda Governor Michael Atingi- Ego has said that the Inflation rate has dropped from 10.7 Percent to 9.2 Percent in the months of February and March. According to the deputy Governor, some of the measures taken to tame inflation were to increase interest rates for lending institutions and reducing money in circulation. Atingi - Ego says that in January 2022, inflation increased from 2.7% to 6% in May of the same year, which forced them to react to the prices of commodities and which has helped to control inflation. He spoke at a town hall meeting between local leaders and business people in Hoima City.