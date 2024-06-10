CENSURE MOTION: Proponents reveal names of MPs who have signed petition

The main petitioners of a censure motion, seeking to remove four backbench parliamentary commissioners over a 1.7 billion shillings service award, have today read out the names of 145 MPs, who appended their signatures to the bid. The list of MPs includes two ministers. The movers are ungrateful to representatives of special interest groups which include workers, persons with disabilities, and army MPs. They addressed the media.