Cement truck knocks four family members dead along Kampala-Jinja road

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Four people have been confirmed dead and another seriously hurt after a truck transporting cement knocked them at Najjembe Trading Centre in Buikwe District along Jinja-Kampala highway.

Police have identified the deceased as 23-year-old Faith Akumu and her one-year-old daughter, Promise Awori. Akumu’s sisters Rose Anyango, 14 and Shamila Kimono, 3 were also killed in the accident while their neighbour’s son, Eric Ojara, 8, is in hospital fighting for his life.

The five were walking on the roadside when the driver of the truck lost control and knocked them on Friday evening. The driver who’s yet to be identified is on the run, according Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto.

Ms Butoto said the hunt for the driver is on as they investigate the actual cause of the accident.

“The driver of the Tata lorry that was carrying cement fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle after it overturned. He will be charged accordingly once apprehended,” she said.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Kawolo hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Najjembe trading centre which is near Mabira Forest, is one of the black spots prone where motor accidents have become prone.

This is the second accident to happen at the trading centre in a fortnight. On January 1, 2022 three family members died in another motor accident at the same trading centre.

Residents say the road is narrow and riddled with potholes.