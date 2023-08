CECAFA CAF zonal qualifiers resume today in Njeru

Action in the Cecafa caf zonal qualifiers resumes today at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru with Ugandan champions, Kampala Queens seeking to register a second consecutive win against Burundi's Buja Queens, after beating Yei Stars of Sudan in their Opening game of the tournament. On the other hand, Buja Queens who lost 2-1 in their opening game against CBE of Ethiopia will be seeking to register their first win at the ongoing tournament in Njeru.