CDF: ADF capacity to do damage has been greatly degraded

The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, has revealed that the capacity of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to wage war has been degraded. He has given assurance to the people of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo that they are committed to continue operations against the ADF until they are unable to threaten the security and peace of Eastern DRC and Uganda. He made these remarks during a joint evaluation meeting between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UPDF joint evaluation meeting in Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.