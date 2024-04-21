Catholic Church in Fort Portal concerned about teen trafficking

The Catholic Church in Fort Portal Diocese has expressed concern at the growing number of young women who are being trafficked out of the country, ostensibly for lucrative jobs only to be emotionally harmed. According to Sr. Semerita Mbambu, the leader of Holy Cross Sisters in Kasese, they are rescuing and rehabilitating an increasing number of victims, which has stretched their service. After the support, many of these youths are being given equipment to help them start small jobs to earn a living and sustain themselves and their families. Last year's police report on human trafficking indicated an increase in the number of victims from 400 to over 1,200, some within the country, but also outside the country.