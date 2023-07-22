Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Minister orders arrest of six Soroti leaders at public event
  • 2 National Court reduces 45-year jail term handed to fisherman convicted of murdering colleague  
  • 3 National UPDF soldier charged with murder of two colleagues, remanded
  • 4 National Court frees 'Pretty Nicole's' tormentor
  • 5 National Former MP Hussein Kyanjo dead