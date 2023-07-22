Catholic church holds run to raise funds for elderly

The Pro Nuncio Emeritus Archbishop Augustine Kasujja has cautioned youths to always give a hand for the Elderly, as this will help them to live longer. Archbishop Kasujja says that most children have neglected their elders to the extent of selling off their belongings such as land for selfish interests. The call came as Archbishop Kasujja flagged a charity run for the elderly, organized by the youths at Lubaga Cathedral to raise funds to support the elderly. State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye also took part in the marathon.