Catholic church calls for support for Karamoja amid food shortages

The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has called for increased support for the people of Karamoja, who are struggling with adverse food shortages. The call came as the Archbishop led Palm Sunday Mass at Kasana Luweero, in which he insisted that it was shameful for Karimojong to be starving in a country that is largely food secure. HERBERT KAMOGA brings you highlights of the Archbishop's message.