Catholic Bishops sound alarm on revenge mentality amid corruption concerns

In a stark warning, the Catholic Bishops in Uganda have raised concerns about the country potentially sliding into a revenge mentality if the rampant corruption among government officials is not swiftly addressed.

During their Easter Message, conveyed by Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana diocese and Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, the bishops emphasized that the embezzlement of public resources not only violates the rights but also undermines the dignity of Ugandans.

Bishop Zziwa condemned the plunder of public resources by individuals in positions of authority, noting that such actions create a stark divide in a society where the majority are marginalized and plunged into poverty.

As the Christian community prepares to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Uganda Episcopal Conference, under Bishop Zziwa's leadership, warned that if corruption continues unchecked, it could lead to a dangerous trend where the less privileged may seek revenge against the privileged class.

"The country could easily slip into a revenge mentality targeted at certain social, political, and economic groups. Both injustice and revenge are contrary to the spirit of the resurrection of Jesus," Bishop Zziwa emphasized in his Easter message.

However, the Church has faced criticism for not taking a more decisive stand against corruption. In response, Bishop Zziwa defended the Church's approach, citing Jesus's ministry that welcomed sinners and encouraged conversion.

Acknowledging other societal challenges, the bishops also expressed concerns about rising xenophobia fueled by injustices against Ugandans. They highlighted the alarming increase in divorce and separation cases among married couples, citing biblical teachings about the consequences of such behaviors.

Bishop Zziwa also addressed the ongoing conflicts among opposition political parties, urging them to prioritize reconciliation for the greater good of the nation.

The Catholic Bishops' message underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat corruption and promote social justice, echoing broader calls for integrity and accountability in Uganda's governance structures.