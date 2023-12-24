Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Inside Museveni, kidney transplant scientists meeting
  • 2 World Sombre Xmas Eve in Bethlehem as Gaza war rages
  • 3 National Food vendors turn to Panadol for quick fixes
  • 4 National Uganda leads East Africa in FDI share
  • 5 News Libya's theatre stages comeback after country's years of turmoil