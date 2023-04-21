Can companies allocate a portion of their profits to SDGs?

Large small and medium enterprises in Uganda must collectively bear the cost of delivering sustainable development goals, in order to drive the quick attainment of the global development agenda. According to Mohammad Danish Eqbal the Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Life Assurance, innovation in the private sector is a prerequisite for achieving the 17 SDGs. He is also urging the government to address the cost of insurance through fare policies on products.