Calls grow for action against officers who assaulted civilians

Shocking videos circulating this week show security officers brutally assaulting supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP), sparking nationwide outrage. The violence unfolded as NUP supporters attempted to access their campaign venue, with officers from JATT, police, and the UPDF using force to disperse them. While calls for accountability grow louder, it remains unclear whether any action will be taken against those responsible.