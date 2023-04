Calls for Muslim unity as Ramadan ends

The titular head of the Muslim Community Prince Kassim Nakibinge has expressed concern over the poor state of roads in Kampala calling upon the government to avail funds for their rehabilitation. The Prince made the remarks after Eid -el Fitr Prayers at Kibuli. The prayers were led by the director of sharia at the Kibuli administration Sheikh Hafiz Walusimbi with a message of consolidating the Muslim family.