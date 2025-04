Calls for Inclusion: Advocates Highlight Financial Challenges Facing the Hearing-Impaired

Activists have expressed concern over excluding people with hearing impairments from various financial inclusion programmes. They say this group is vulnerable, which makes them susceptible to exploitation. Safia Nalule Juuko, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, applauded Sign Health Uganda for creating initiatives intended to economically empower people with hearing impairments.