Call to review 2014 HIV act for human rights safeguards

In an ongoing effort to safeguard human rights, advocates are intensifying their call for the government to reconsider specific provisions within the 2014 HIV Prevention and Control Act. They argue that the current law poses challenges for people living with HIV, imposing criminal penalties on those suspected of infecting them. Advocates contend that this approach undermines access to essential HIV services, making it difficult to prevent the disease as a public health threat