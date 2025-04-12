Call to reform insurance sector and boost public confidence

Insurance players have been urged to realign their strategies and address the persistent negative public perception that continues to weigh down the sector’s performance. Uganda’s insurance sector contributes less than 1% to the country’s GDP. Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, also called on the government to take the lead by insuring public assets and pushing for the national health insurance scheme through Parliament. Ronah Nahabwe reports.