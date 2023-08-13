Call for increased youth sensitization amidst teenage pregnancy concerns

In response to the growing concerns about the escalating rate of teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections among youth in the Kabarole district, a consortium of eight non-governmental organizations has ended a one-week camp to sensitize the youth on how to save themselves until they are through with school. The move is in line with the district's plans to mark international youth day. According to the Kabarole district health department over 700 girls aged between 15 and 17 years were recorded as pregnant this year.