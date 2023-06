CAA graduates encouraged to embrace professionalism for outstanding performance

Civil Aviation Authority executive director general, Fred Bamwesigye has urged graduates from the Uganda civil aviation academy to exercise professionalism at all times, while executing their work. Bamwesigye was presiding at the 8th graduation ceremony of the Uganda Aviation Academy at Hotel Protea, where 78 students were awarded diplomas in Cabin Crew, Air ticketing, Aviation Security Cargo handling among others.