C-Care carries out surgeries for those with hearing impairment

Health specialists are calling on the government to invest more in the provision of hearing aids for people with hearing disabilities in the country. According to the Managing Director of Kampala Audiology and Speech Centre, Fiona Kamya, the number of Ugandans diagnosed with hearing impairment is slowly rising in the country. However, the cost of access to services like cochlear implants remains high. She made these remarks during a landmark 34th cochlear surgery by C-Care Hospital, where two children were implanted with hearing devices in a free surgery. With over 80% of people with hearing impairment residing in developing countries like Uganda, cochlear implants offer a vital therapeutic intervention.