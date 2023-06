Byarugaba welcomes IGG report, says he will not appeal

In response to the IGG's report, the National Social Security Fund former Managing Director Richard Byarugaba says he will not appeal the decision of the Inspector General of Government to refund 4.4 billion shillings. According to the IGG, the money was paid in total disregard of the law to staffers who voluntarily exited the fund, in addition to another 600 million shillings paid to two former board members.