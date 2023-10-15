Bweranyangi old girls bursary scheme lauded

Justice Keturah Katunguka of the High Court has commended the Bweranyangi Old Girls Association for their initiative in assisting vulnerable girls, particularly those from families facing challenges in affording school fees, through their "Light the Candle of Another Girl" bursary scheme. Justice Katunguka expressed her accolades while addressing the Bweranyangi Old Girls during a dinner at Hotel Africana in Kampala. The First Lady and Minister of Education, Janet Museveni contributed 50 million shillings towards the initiative, further bolstering support for the girls.