Butaleja floodwaters recede, schools reopen amidst low attendance

Floodwaters have begun to recede in six sub-counties of Butaleja district. Last week's heavy downpour led to the closure of five schools, submerged homes, and flooded gardens, rendering the Mbale-Butaleja road impassable. According to our reporter, David Wandeka, the schools have reopened, but attendance is low. The floods forced the closure of five schools and submerged homes and gardens after heavy rainfall last Wednesday night. A week later, the water level has decreased, making the road passable, although it has been damaged and is filled with potholes. While the schools are open, many students have yet to return. At Doho Primary School, the Director of Studies, Issa Higenyi, informed NTV that out of the 1,200 pupils, only 600 have returned. Farmers have incurred losses as their cassava and potato plantations are waterlogged. Butaleja's Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Adonia Mafumo, mentioned plans to enhance the landscape to shield schools from flooding. Mafumo added that over 7,000 people have been affected, but they have received assistance.