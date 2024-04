By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

Floodwaters in Butaleja district have started receding after ravaging the area on Wednesday.

However, farmers in affected areas like Maizmasa and Kaconga are racing against time to uproot cassava and sweet potatoes to prevent rotting in case of further flooding.

Five schools remain closed, and the Butaleja-Mbale road is accessible only to heavy vehicles.