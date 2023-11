Butaleja floods claim life, disrupt roads, submerge crops

Floods that have hit several sub-parishes of Butaleja District in Mt Elgon Region have claimed the life of one person. The victim, according to residents, slipped and fell in a flooded ditch on Monday. The floods have cut off several parts of the Butaleja - Mbale road and Nabiganga- Mbale road. In other areas, hundreds of acres of maize, rice, beans, potatoes, cassava are submerged in water.