Busoga Premier assures kingdom wedding will happen

The Katuukiro of Busoga, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, dismissed any efforts to block the upcoming royal wedding on November 18th this year as sabotage. His assertion came during a media briefing following reports of a woman calling for a halt to the event. Dr. Muvawala revealed that he had instructed the police to investigate the woman claiming to be lawfully wedded to the Kyabazinga, along with those spreading these reports. Additionally, several head teachers from Busoga schools have raised UGX 51 million to support the wedding.