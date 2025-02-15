Business owners in Mbarara voice concerns over UNBS's enforcement of quality standards

As the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) intensifies its nationwide enforcement of quality standards, business owners in Mbarara are voicing concerns over inadequate engagement. They argue that the UNBS focuses on closing shops and factories without providing sufficient sensitization. On the other hand, the UNBS contends that many traders delay the certification process, despite it being streamlined for efficiency. The standoff raises questions about balancing regulation with business support.