Busia school parents protest over head teacher's transfer

Parents of Mawero East primary school in Busia, are protesting the transfer of the school's headteacher Siraji Majibo saying that the performance of pupils in the school, greatly improved since his deployment. The parents argue that the headteacher's transfer will disrupt that positive trend. Some are threatening to transfer learners if he leaves. According to Aggrey Mangeni, the MEO, all the head teachers on transfer were to move to their new stations warning of serious reprimand for those who objected.