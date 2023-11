Busia officials mull reviving Lumino Court for improved local justice

Local government officials in Busia are considering refurbishing and reviving an old, abandoned court building in Lumino. This decision follows concerns about access to justice for many in the area. The Lumino court, which originated as a British colonial county court in 1939 and was later promoted to a magistrate grade II court, closed in 2013 due to the judicial restructuring system.