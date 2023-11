Busia court returns to abandoned building

The judiciary in Busia district is mulling over the possibility of upgrading the Lumino magistrate grade II court to a grade one facility. According to Henry Kaweesa, the Tororo high court circuit judge, the people of Busia continue to face a challenge in accessing justice due to the long distances. However for this to be done, there is a need to have the current magistrate grade one 1 court renovated due to its current crumbling state.