Bushenyi banana growers assured of market

The Presidential Initiative into Banana Industrial Research and Development Center has assured residents of a ready market for their matooke through the new innovations. The centre's Director-General Prof Florence Muranga says the Bushenyi-based centre intends to set up matooke collection centres, powered by all-weather delivery trucks, that will pick matooke from farmers' homes. Prof Muranga says their processing plant has a capacity to dry between one and 15 tonnes of matooke everyday.