Buses barred from exiting parks over unpaid KCCA fees

The leadership of the Uganda Bus Owners Association has threatened to park all buses if the Ministry of Works and Transport does not intervene and resolve the standoff between bus owners and the KCCA tax collectors. KCCA law enforcement officers closed all bus park entrances and exit gates today morning as they demanded to pay for user parking fees, which amount to 2.4M shillings charged on each bus annually. This move has paralysed business hence affecting travellers as the bus owners maintain that the taxes levied on the buses are very exorbitant.