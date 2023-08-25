Bus operators’ strike called off ahead of meeting with government

The Central Government will convene a meeting on Friday, to address the strike by bus operators over park user fees they have to pay to Kampala Capital City Authority. The bus operators had gone on strike for two days after KCCA closed the bus terminals as it demanded its dues to be paid. The disgruntled bus operators are contesting the hefty figure of 2.4 million shillings which they say is exorbitant and that the Kampala Capital City Authority does not own the bus terminals. The bus owners have temporarily suspended their industrial action and resumed operations.