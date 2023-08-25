Bus operators , stakeholders meet to resolve differences

Government has asked bus owners under their umbrella body of Uganda Bus Owners Association to put in writing their grievances towards the park user fees tax of 2.4 million shillings which Kampala Capital City Authority wants them to pay every year.The decision follows a Friday meeting between the leadership of UBOA and officials from the ministries of finance , transport and communications as well as Local Government to find a a solution to the impasse that threatens the bus transport business.