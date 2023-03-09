Burundian refugees reluctant to return home due to insecurity

Burundian refugees living in Uganda have expressed unwillingness to return to their country citing insecurity. This came to light as a Burundian delegation visited Nakivale Refugee settlement to persuade their citizens to return home. Douglas Asiimwe the acting commissioner for Refugees in Uganda says repatriation is one of the most durable solutions to the refugee question. The Director General in charge of repatriation and reintegration in Burundi Nestor Bimenyimana assures the refugees that the country is calm and peaceful.