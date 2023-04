Bunyoro welcomes move to name airport after Kabalega

Government has resolved to recognize the former Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Yokana Kabalega by naming the Hoima International Airport, after him. The decision was recently reached at a cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni in recognition of Kabalega’s efforts in fighting against European imperialism. The naming of the Hoima Airport after Kabalega was communicated as the kingdom marked 100 years since Kabalega died.