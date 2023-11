Bunyoro Kitara leaders gather to appoint regents

Following yesterday's meeting between the Kyabazinga of Busoga and Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara, it became public knowledge that the head of the Bunyoro Cultural Institution is in poor health. The Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru has not been able to speak in public, so the kingdom has now launched the process of instituting regents for the Omukama.