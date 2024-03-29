Bunyoro kingdom sets up coffee demonstration garden

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, in partnership with the National Agriculture Research Organisation, has launched a coffee planting campaign in the Albertine Region. The campaign aims to boost coffee production in the Kingdom and contribute to Uganda's target of exporting 20 million bags of coffee internationally. A coffee demonstration garden has been established in Musaija Mukuru Village, Buhimba Sub-County, Kikuube District, as part of this initiative. The Demonstration Garden is a collaborative effort between Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and NARO.