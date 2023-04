Bunyoro celebrates Omukama Kabalega day

President Museveni has urged cultural leaders to foster unity among their people to foster national development. The call coming on the occasion of the commemoration of the centenary of Omukama Yohana Cwa Kabalega. In a speech delivered by Tourism and Antiquities Minister Col. Tom Butime, Museveni hailed Kabalega’s ability to unite his people on repelling the advent of colonialists in his kingdom. Kabalega Day celebrations were held at Buyanja SS.